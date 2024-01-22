Flooded creek in El Dorado County leads to several vehicles getting stuck

RESCUE – First responders say they've already dealt with several vehicles getting stuck in a flooded creek in El Dorado County this weekend.

According to the Rescue Fire Department, their crews have been busy at the Jurgens Road crossing of Weber Creek.

With rain and snow continuously hitting Northern California this past weekend and into the work week, waterways around the region have been swelling.

The water all too often catches people off-guard – especially those who think their vehicles can wade through it, only to find themselves stuck.

One of the water rescues first responders dealt with along Weber Creek over the weekend. Rescue Fire Department

Such was the case over the weekend, with Rescue Fire Department crews saying they've responded to several vehicles in the water at Weber Creek. As seen in a post from the department on Sunday, at least one pair had to get out of their almost full-submerged vehicle and stand on the roof awaiting rescue.

Authorities are urging drivers to remember to turn around, don't drown. Just six inches of fast-moving water is enough to knock over a person.

Weber Creek is one of the many waterways in El Dorado County. About 15 miles down the road from where the rescues were taking place is the picturesque Weber Creek Trestle, built in 1903.