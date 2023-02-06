Sunday Sierra snow storm snarls traffic near Tahoe and Truckee

SACRAMENTO -- The snowfall caused a day full of traffic backups standstill at times due to holds on both Highway 50 and I-80, leading in and out of the Lake Tahoe area.

Chain controls were in effect Sunday as the snow surprised some Sierra travelers.

"It's my first time driving with chains in the snow. Feels like you're driving on flats," said traveler Dwain Crawley.

A busy day putting on and taking off chains is a picture of a bustling snow season for chain installer George Porter.

"January, February, and December have been a lot better than most, probably the last 15 years put together," said Porter.

On Highway 50 at Meyers, all traffic was held around 5:30 p.m. for avalanche control, and earlier in the day, heavy I-80 traffic slowed to a stop in multiple spots, including the Truckee area.

"It was pretty whiteout," said Carlos Araujo, driving back to Sacramento.

"It was really bad. No visibility, couldn't see anything, a lot of snow, a lot of accidents. A lot of accidents. Lot of folks sliding to the side. We were lucky to get out," said Crawley.

Dwain Crawley and his family from the Bay Area got stuck in I-80 road closures near Truckee Sunday, tacking hours onto their trip home from Reno. They stopped in Nyack for fuel for the car and the ride.

"We've got some water, some pickle chips, burritos, a little candy in there, you know," Crawley said with a laugh. "A little bit of everything. Who knows when we can stop again."

It was all snowball fights, sledding, and smiles off the roads as Mother Nature provided the perfect playground.

"My son is experiencing the snowfall for the first time. So he was really excited. It took us a while to get here, but he's having a good time," said Carmen Chavez, enjoying the Nyack Snow Park with family.

"We have a three-hour drive back, but it's totally worth it," said Jane Picazo, also in Nyack.

As drivers slowly made their way home Sunday, Caltrans crews were out in full force, working against the quickly falling snow, trying to keep the roads open.

With the system over, roads should be smooth sailing by Monday morning.