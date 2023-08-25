We asked, you answered: Will Trump's Georgia arrest impact how voters vote in 2024?

What do NorCal voters think about Trump’s latest indictment and mug shot?

ROCKLIN/DAVIS -- Up and down Interstate 80, there are a mix of opinions on politics -- and, depending where voters are, there are a mix of opinions within counties and cities.

Take Placer County, where in 2020, 52.1% of votes went for Trump and 45.5% of votes for Biden. Compare that to Yolo County where, in 2020, 69.5% of votes went for Biden and 28.1% of votes went for Trump.

Two counties separated by less than 40 miles along I-80 are made up of voters who have opinions about the 2024 Presidential Election. So, CBS13 set out to talk to voters in each location asking about their voting plans for 2024 and if former President Trump's latest arrest in Georgia, on charges related to allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential results, would impact how they voted.

What we found: a mix of thoughts and opinions.

Some voters told CBS13 they never planned to vote for Trump, others said it changed their minds for someone new, and others said they would vote for Trump regardless.

"I can tell you, I'm probably not going for the major candidates, someone's who is new," said Jessica Kelly, in Rocklin.

"His mugshot proves he's guilty," said Fiona about Trump, in Davis.

"We really need to put in place the idea of how democracy is supposed to operate," said Tom Campbell, in Rocklin.

Ultimately, with more than a year until the election, many voters said they weren't prepared to comment on anything political until they had more time and clarity on what candidates had to offer.