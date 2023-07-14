"Silence the violence": Sacramento neighborhoods rally in wake of recent teen shootings

SACRAMENTO -- Community members gathered in three Sacramento neighborhoods to bring awareness to the uptick in violence.

The rallies were held in Del Paso Heights, Oak Park and Valley Hi from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Neighbors could be seen holding up signs reading "Silence the Violence" and "We as One." Organizers said their goal is to make their voices heard and help build a connection with the community.

Silence the Violence community rally in wake of recent teen shootings. I’ll have their message and their call to action tonight at 10 on ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ #silencetheviolence #sacramento pic.twitter.com/q0dZFgEqr9 — Brady Halbleib (@BradyHalbleibTV) July 14, 2023

Gregory Jefferson, president of the Del Paso Heights Community Association, called for more police presence in the neighborhood and a better relationship with community partners to "rework how we're going to address this issue."

As a community advocate, he works closely with families of victims of gun violence.

"You expect to bury your parents, not for parents to bury their kids. So we can't even articulate what to say to these families," Jefferson said.

The community rally hits close to home for the Del Paso Heights community following several deadly shootings over the past six months.

Jefferson says the community association plans to hold more events in August.