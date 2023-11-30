WB I-80 Yolo Causeway traffic severely impacted into Davis due to crash

Major slowdown on Yolo Causeway to Davis due to crash

WEST SACRAMENTO – Traffic is severely impacted on westbound Interstate 80 and Highway 50 through West Sacramento due to a crash on the Yolo Causeway.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. and appears to have involved two vehicles, but no injuries were reported.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Due to the crash happening in the fast lane on the Causeway in a roadwork area, traffic is bottlenecking.

Drivers are being urged to try and avoid the Causeway completely, taking Interstate 5 north to Woodland then down Highway 113, if possible as westbound delays could be more than an hour.

No estimated time of clearing has been given.