Water main break floods street in Orangevale neighborhood

ORANGEVALE – A neighborhood in Orangevale had its streets flooded by a water main break Wednesday morning.

The incident was first reported a little after 6 a.m. near Pershing and Chestnut avenues.

Exactly what caused the water main break is unclear, but streets in the immediate area were left water-logged.

Water Main Break in Orangevale. Road is blocked between Chestnut Ave and GreenAcres Way. Large stretch of road is damaged. @GoodDaySac @GoodDayTraffic @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/VQAdGBKTW2 — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) April 24, 2024

Utility crews have responded to the scene and are now dealing with the break.

Expect some roads in the immediate area to be closed for some time.