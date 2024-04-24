Water main break floods street in Orangevale neighborhood
ORANGEVALE – A neighborhood in Orangevale had its streets flooded by a water main break Wednesday morning.
The incident was first reported a little after 6 a.m. near Pershing and Chestnut avenues.
Exactly what caused the water main break is unclear, but streets in the immediate area were left water-logged.
Utility crews have responded to the scene and are now dealing with the break.
Expect some roads in the immediate area to be closed for some time.