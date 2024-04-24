Watch CBS News
Water main break floods street in Orangevale neighborhood

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

ORANGEVALE – A neighborhood in Orangevale had its streets flooded by a water main break Wednesday morning.

The incident was first reported a little after 6 a.m. near Pershing and Chestnut avenues.

Exactly what caused the water main break is unclear, but streets in the immediate area were left water-logged.

Utility crews have responded to the scene and are now dealing with the break.

Expect some roads in the immediate area to be closed for some time. 

First published on April 24, 2024 / 7:49 AM PDT

