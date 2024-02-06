Water main break floods block on Sacramento grid near downtown

SACRAMENTO – A major water main break caused flooding along several blocks in the central Sacramento grid early Tuesday morning.

The source of the break appeared to be near 15th and S streets, right next to a bus stop, in the Richmond Grove neighborhood.

Exactly what caused the break is unknown, but water could be seen gushing up from the ground. According to the City of Sacramento Utilities Department, a 14-inch water main pipe broke.

Ponding could be seen all along the nearby road, all the way down to 13th Street. Water could be seen up to the wheel well in some cars parked along the flooded roads.

Utility crews arrived at the scene just after 6:30 a.m. and shut the water off.

Crews remain on scene assessing damage, city officials say.

It's unclear how much water has been spilled, but CBS13 arrived just before 6 a.m., and by that time there was already a significant amount of ponding in the area.