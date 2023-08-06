WATCH: Video shows ATM being ripped from drive-thru in North Highlands

Police still searching for North Highlands ATM robbery suspects

NORTH HIGHLANDS — New video released by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office shows an ATM being ripped from a drive-thru in North Highlands.

It happened early Wednesday morning at a Safe Credit Union along the 4600 block of Watt Avenue.

Two suspects remain at large. One suspect operated a forklift to knock down the ATM and lift it up while the second suspect drove a white pick-up truck as their getaway car, the sheriff's office said Saturday.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

During their escape, the ATM fell off the truck onto Watt Avenue. Both suspects fled the scene.

No money was stolen from the machine.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.