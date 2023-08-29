WATCH: Video captures moment road rage shooting sent Fairfield football game into chaos

FAIRFIELD — Gunfire forced dozens of youth football players, coaches and parents to run for cover during the middle of their game in Fairfield Saturday afternoon.

Video shows the 11-year-olds running for their lives at Fairfield High.

Mary Moton's son was on the field and she was in the stands. She showed a play-by-play of the chaos caught on camera.

"It was terrifying," Moton said. "But you could see a lot of people knew what to do. They just dropped to the ground, but not everybody's been through stuff like that. The fact that it was so close, and we didn't know where it was, the bullets were flying."

Moton said 15 shots were fired in all.

Fairfield police say the gunfire came from someone in a road rage incident near the school's football field. No one was hit and no one has been caught.

Gary Behne lives on the street near the field and heard the gunshots Saturday afternoon. The violence outside his home as children played football next door was unnerving.

"To have it happen to them in the middle of the day, you just don't expect it, you don't anticipate it, and you shouldn't have to live with it," Behne said. "You just should not have to live with it."

"Something could have happened," Moton said. "One of our kids could have not been here today."

A day of football turned into a frantic scramble for safety. These children will now be practicing not only the game they love but how to respond to gunfire in case this ever happens to them again.

"We have to change the conversations with our kids, so if they hear gunfire versus running, don't take off your helmet, just drop to the ground," Moton said.

Fairfield police say they do have a vehicle description for the shooter that they are not releasing publicly right now.