Watch Steelers vs. Bengals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

What to Know

Since Mike Tomlin became the head coach in 2007, the Steelers have not had a losing record. That was accomplished partially because they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger under center. Last season was his final year, and now the Steelers are in the hand of Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.

Trubisky was a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills last season after spending four years as a starter for the Chicago Bears.

Kenny Pickett was a multi-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh and is entering his rookie season as Trubisky's backup. Pickett spent years playing and practicing in the same stadium as the Steelers, which has fans eager to see what he has to offer.

The Bengals are coming off a great year. Most football fans did not think they make the playoffs, win a game in the playoffs, or make it to the Super Bowl. Since then, they have made additions to their offensive line and retained all major offensive weapons.

Joe Burrow is sure to be on the football fans' early season MVP shortlist along with Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes.

How to Watch

When: Sep. 11 at 10 a.m. PT

Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Channel: 13

Odds

The Steelers are a 6.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest N.F.L. odds.

Over/Under: -110



Series History

The Bengals have won three of their last five games against the Steelers.