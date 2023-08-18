How to watch Saturday's San Francisco 49ers preseason game against the Denver Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers continue their preseason this Saturday evening, facing the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

What to expect at QB?

Coach Kyle Shanahan plans to shake up his quarterback rotation in the second exhibition game for the San Francisco 49ers.

Shanahan said Wednesday that the Niners are planning to give Sam Darnold most of the first half snaps on Saturday night at home against Denver and let Trey Lance come in after that in a reversal of the rotation from last week's exhibition game at Las Vegas.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, right, throws a pass while taking part in a drill during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP

Shanahan said he wouldn't make the final decision on the rotation until after the end of the practice week, when he will also decide whether Brock Purdy and the other starters will get any time.

Purdy is working his way back from offseason elbow surgery and is set to practice three straight days this week for the first time since the operation in March.

Purdy's arm strength has looked back to normal in training camp but he has struggled with interceptions in practice, including throwing two more during team drills Wednesday.

Purdy threw just two interceptions in eight starts last season.

How to watch the game

CBS13 will be carrying the game, but it will also be streamed live on CBSSacramento.com.

• What: San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos Preseason Game

• Date: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

• Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

• Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

• On TV: CBS13

• Online stream: Live on the CBS13.com home page.