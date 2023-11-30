Watch party for Newsom-DeSantis debate held in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom and Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced off in a debate on Fox News on Thursday, each seeking to raise their profiles amongst national voters.

The dialogue devolved into impossible-to-understand exhanges at times.

Each made sure they landed prepared lines. DeSantis called out Newsom for his French Laundry gaffe, and Newsom called out DeSantis for his low Republican presidential nominee poll numbers.

The Sacramento Press Club hosted a watch party at BarWest. San Francisco Chronicle political cartoonist Jack Ohman watched and worked on his sketch for Sunday's paper.

"It's entertaining in some sort of a WWF way, but I mean, is this a debate," Ohman said. "No, Lincoln and Douglas are dead."

The rival governors sported colored ties corresponding to their blue and red political bases.

"Well I think it's fun because I'm an enthusiast about politics, but it's serious because the issues that face this country are quite real," former Newsom appointee Mike Sicimia said.

The economy, education, and immigration were all covered in the 90-minute debate.

Two polar opposite political perspectives each sought to elevate their images. This was their opportunity on national TV.

The debate – which was held in Alpharetta, Georgia – was moderated by Fox News' Sean Hannity.