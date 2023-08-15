Watch CBS News
Watch live: Gov. Newsom, Australian ambassador to talk climate partnership

SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Australian Ambassador to the US Dr. Kevin Rudd on Tuesday.

According to the governor's office, the pair will talk about a new partnership on climate action.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

August 15, 2023

