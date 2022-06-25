Watch CBS News
WATCH: CBS13 Pride Month Special 'See Us'

Coming together with pride and purpose. Now, more than ever, finding the path to acceptance and respect has never been more crucial for the LGBTQ community.

Hope over heartbreak is what Pride Month is all about, as one's love for one's own true self turns confusion into clarity.

CBS13 is helping celebrate the strong voices and soaring spirits this month with the special "See Us".

Part 1

CBS13 Special: "See Us" Part 1 by CBS Sacramento on YouTube

Part 2

CBS13 Special: "See Us" Part 2 by CBS Sacramento on YouTube

First published on June 25, 2022 / 3:59 PM

