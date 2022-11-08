WATCH: California Gov. Gavin Newsom casts his 2022 midterm election ballot

SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom cast their ballots on Tuesday morning.

The pair voted in person at the California Secretary of State Office in Sacramento.

Newsom is facing off against Republican State Senator Brian Dahle in the governor race. However, after beating back a recall effort just last year, polling numbers indicate Newsom is expected to coast to victory.

Still, Newsom acknowledged the challenging environment that may be ahead for Democrats this midterm election.

"We know what the historical headwinds are, but I'm a little bit more optimistic that we can break free of those patterns," Newsom said as he answered questions from reporters after voting.

Dahle's campaign told CBS13 that he had cast his ballot earlier Tuesday morning in his home county of Lassen.

Polling places close in California at 8 p.m. Same-day registration is available for people who missed the deadline to register.

Wondering where to find your polling place? Confused about the list of propositions? Make sure to consult the CBS13 Voter Guide before filling out your ballot.