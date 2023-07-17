WATCH: Big rig catches fire on Highway 99 in Ripon

Watch CBS News
By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

RIPON — A big rig caught fire and was impacting traffic on Highway 99 in Ripon on Monday.

Caltrans said the off-ramp to Jack Tone Road on the northbound side of the highway was closed and is not expected to reopen until around 10 p.m. The Jack Tone on-ramp was also closed for some time but has since reopened.

Video of the fire shows heavy flames and smoke coming from the trailer. The contents of the trailer and the cause of the fire are unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 4:33 PM

