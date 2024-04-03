Watch: Authorities rescue injured dog stuck on railroad tracks after it was hit by train

Cop saves dog that leaped off bridge Dramatic rescue video shows a police dog jumping off a bridge and being saved with his leash 00:29

Authorities in Oklahoma recently rescued a dog that had been struck by a train and laid injured on the tracks for three days.

The rescue was caught on camera by one of the officer's body cameras, and the footage was shared on social media along with a news release detailing the moment.

A Wagoner County Sheriff's Office deputy identified as Deputy J. Hutton was first dispatched to the scene on March 27, where he saw that a large dog had been hit by a train. The dog was stuck between the railroad tracks. Shortly after Hutton arrived, an officer identified as Captain B. Harding of the Wagoner Police Department joined him at the scene.

The two officials realized that they could not get a patrol unit to where the dog was stuck, so they asked the sheriff's office to dispatch a side by side vehicle. A side by side is an all-terrain vehicle that can access areas other vehicles cannot. The sheriff's office has two such vehicles, according to a recent news release.

Wagoner County Deputies rescue injured dog on train tracks On 03-27-2024 Wagoner County Deputy J. Hutton was dispatched to the area of East 750 Road and South 288 Road in reference to an injured animal lying on the train tracks. Upon arrival, Deputy Hutton observed that a large dog had been hit by a train and was stuck in between the railroad tracks. Wagoner Police Department Captain B. Harding arrived a short time later to assist with rescuing the animal. Deputy Hutton and Captain Harding determined that they could not get a patrol unit down to the location of the injured animal, so they requested the Sheriff's Office Side by Side to the location to transport the animal safely to the roadway. Lt. J. Halfacre arrived a short time later to assist with transporting the injured animal. Deputy Hutton and Lt. Halfacre were successful in removing the animal from the railroad tracks. Upon arriving back at the roadway, a family member took possession of the dog and transported it to a local veterinary for treatment. It was discovered that the animal had been injured by a train three days prior to being located and could not free itself. The Sheriff's Office was pleased that the dog was located and hopes for a full recovery for the injured canine. Additionally, the Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Wagoner Police Department for their assistance.

Once that vehicle arrived on the scene, piloted by Lt. J. Halfacre, he and Hutton were able to get to the dog and remove it from the railroad tracks. Video shows one of the officers picking up and reassuring the animal, then putting it in the bed of the ATV.

"Good boy," the officer can be heard saying.

A family member met them back on the road and took the dog to a veterinarian to have its injuries treated, the sheriff's office said. The office said they are hoping the dog makes a full recovery.