Wanted teen arrested after 23-mile chase of stolen car in Stockton area

STOCKTON - A wanted 16-year-old was arrested after a 23-mile chase of a stolen car in the Stockton area on Wednesday afternoon, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a white Kia Sedan around 12:30 p.m. but the driver took off. Deputies learned the car was stolen out of Stockton.

Deputies said the driver intentionally crashed into several vehicles to avoid being arrested.

Due to the driver putting the public at risk, deputies said they intervened and safely ended the chase at Hammer Lane and Pershing Avenue after 23 miles.

The driver, a 16-year-old who had a warrant out for his arrest, and another juvenile passenger were booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Justice Center.

The Stockton Police Department and California Highway Patrol are investigating any damaged vehicles the suspect hit during the pursuit.