Wanted suspect arrested after chase ends in crash in Stockton Costco parking lot

STOCKTON — Multiple people were injured when a chase of a wanted suspect ended with a crash in a Costco parking lot in Stockton, authorities said Tuesday.

The Stockton Police Department said the suspect was wanted for crimes across multiple areas and was taken into custody after the crash.

Multiple people were injured when the suspect, who has not yet been identified, crashed head-on into an SUV while trying to flee the parking lot, CBS Sacramento confirmed with authorities at the scene. Everyone injured is expected to recover, authorities said.

The Costco is located along Hammer Lane.

#BREAKING: A pursuit of a wanted suspect leads to a crash in a Costco parking lot on Hammer Ln in #Stockton. Per @StocktonPolice, arrested suspect was wanted for multiple crimes across multiple areas.



Jordans and Nikes were found in the trunk. More on @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/smcZ1ykTvK — Esteban Reynoso (@reynosotv) September 3, 2024

Details regarding the crimes the suspect was wanted for have not been released.