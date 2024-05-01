Wanted suspect allegedly tried to get into Granite Bay home, deputies say
By
Cecilio Padilla
/ CBS Sacramento
GRANITE BAY – A suspect with outstanding warrants has been arrested after he allegedly tried to get into a Granite Bay home, authorities say.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened in April, but they only released video of the arrest on Wednesday.
Deputies initially responded to the neighborhood to investigate the reported break-in and got to the scene in time to stop the suspect. He allegedly gave deputies a false name, but he was soon identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Ahmed.
Ahmed had two outstanding warrants out of Sacramento, the sheriff's office says. A set of keys to a stolen vehicle was also found with Ahmed, deputies say, with the vehicle parked nearby.
Deputies arrested Ahmed on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, giving false information to officers, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the outstanding warrants.