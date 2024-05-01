Wanted suspect allegedly tried to get into Granite Bay home, deputies say

GRANITE BAY – A suspect with outstanding warrants has been arrested after he allegedly tried to get into a Granite Bay home, authorities say.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened in April, but they only released video of the arrest on Wednesday.

*𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 Approximately a week and a half ago, deputies responded to Granite Bay for reports of a suspect attempting to enter someone’s home. Upon arrival, they made contact with 37-year-old Jeremy Ahmed in the neighborhood where the reporting party was located. Initially providing a false name to deputies, Ahmed was subsequently discovered to have two outstanding warrants out of Sacramento. Furthermore, deputies found a set of keys on Ahmed that belonged to a vehicle reported stolen and parked near the reporting party’s house. Following the investigation, Ahmed was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, providing false information to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the outstanding warrants from Sacramento. Great work by all deputies involved in handling this call. Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Deputies initially responded to the neighborhood to investigate the reported break-in and got to the scene in time to stop the suspect. He allegedly gave deputies a false name, but he was soon identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Ahmed.

Ahmed had two outstanding warrants out of Sacramento, the sheriff's office says. A set of keys to a stolen vehicle was also found with Ahmed, deputies say, with the vehicle parked nearby.

Deputies arrested Ahmed on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, giving false information to officers, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the outstanding warrants.