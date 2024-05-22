Wanted felon arrested after taking off from Yuba City officer, swimming to island, police say

YUBA CITY – A police chase with a wanted felon ended after the suspect swam to an island on the Feather River in Sutter County on Wednesday.

A Yuba City police officer saw a wanted felon driving in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue around 12:45 p.m.

When the officer attempted to stop the driver, identified as 32-year-old Alejandra Herrera, he took off and a pursuit was initiated.

Police said the pursuit was on surface streets for about three minutes before the suspect drove onto a levee road.

Herrera then exited the vehicle and jumped into the Feather River, where police said he swam to an island and refused to surrender.

The Yuba City Fire Department's watercraft responded to the area and officials were able to surround the island. Herrera was eventually located.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while running barefoot and from a K-9 apprehension. He will then be booked for his felony warrant and the pursuit.