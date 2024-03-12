Walmart store in Granite Bay to close for good in April

GRANITE BAY – A Placer County community will be losing one of its Walmart stores, the company announced Tuesday.

Walmart officials said that they plan on closing the 4080 Douglas Boulevard location in Granite Bay on April 12.

A total of 81 employees work at the Granite Bay location. All are eligible to be transferred, Walmart says, and will be paid through June 14. If they haven't transferred to a different location by that date, those employees will get severance.

The company says the store wasn't meeting their financial expectations.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our store in Granite Bay, CA. We look forward to continuing to serve them at any of seven other locations across the area, on walmart.com and through delivery to their home or business," Walmart said in a statement about the impending closure.

No other store closures are planned for the region, Walmart says.

There are more than 300 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across California.