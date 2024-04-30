Walmart is launching a new store brand called Bettergoods. Here what it's selling and the cost.

Drone delivery flights from Walmart could begin next week in North Richland Hills Drone delivery flights from Walmart could begin next week in North Richland Hills 00:31

Walmart is rolling out a new store label designed to appeal to younger customers who are not brand loyal and want gourmet foods that are more affordably priced.

The company said on Tuesday that it's rolling out 300 new products, sold under the name Bettergoods, representing its largest private brand food launch in 20 years.

The new line includes upscale products such as premium bronze-cut pasta from Italy, priced at $1.97 per package, and plant-based mozzarella, which costs less than $4. The rollout comes as more shoppers are shifting to store brands, which tend to cost less than premium brands, as a way to counter food inflation.

Walmart is debuting a new store brand called Bettergoods, which it says is "chef-iinspired" and designed to create an "elevated experience." Products range in price from $2 to $15, although many cost less than $5. Walmart

"Today's customers expect more from the private brands they purchase – they want affordable, quality products to elevate their overall food experience," said Scott Morris, senior vice president, private brands, food and consumables, Walmart, in the statement.

How much will Bettergoods items cost?

Walmart said the items will range in price from $2 to $15, with most of them under the $5 mark.

When will Bettergoods products be on the shelves?

Walmart said some Bettergoods items are already on shelves, but that it plans to introduce more through the fall.

What types of products are sold under the Bettergoods label?

Walmart said it is creating 300 products, spanning frozen, dairy, snacks, beverages, pasta, soups, coffee and chocolate among others.

Here are some of the items it announced on Tuesday:

Hot Honey Seasoning: Less than $3

Creamy Corn Jalapeno Chowder: Less than $4

Premium Bronze Cut Pasta from Italy: $1.97

Oatmilk Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts: $3.44 a pint



Carnitas, Taco or Tinga Seasonings: under $2

Plant-based mozzarella: Less than $4

—With reporting by the Associated Press.