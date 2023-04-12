1 arrested after false bomb threat at Walmart near Marysville

MARYSVILLE – Authorities say they have arrested a man for allegedly making a false bomb threat at a Walmart store in Yuba County.

The sheriff's office says they responded to the store along N. Beale Road just after 2 p.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of a threat.

Exactly what was stated in the threat was not disclosed.

Shoppers and employees were evacuated from the store and deputies started investigating.

No bomb was ever located. The sheriff's office says they ended up arresting one man on suspicion of making a false threat. The man arrested was not an employee, deputies say.

Business is now back to normal at the store.