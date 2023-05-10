A walkout turned protest at Rocklin High School over a sexual act investigation

What started out as a rumored walkout at Rocklin High School turned into a full-scale protest before school even began.

Students and community members are concerned about the district's response, or lack thereof, over an investigation into reports of a video of a sex act involving students that has been allegedly distributed.

Nearly 60 students and supporters with signs rallied in front of Rocklin High School on Wednesday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m.

They are standing behind a Rocklin High School sophomore who said last fall that she was recorded in a sex act with a member of the high school football team without her consent, and it was distributed.

CBS13 has decided not to use the victim's name even though she has publicly spoken about the incident at a school board meeting along with her father, who is a football coach at Oakmont High School.

The victim said she has been bullied by other students and shamed for coming forward.

Rocklin police have turned the investigation over to the Placer County District Attorney's Office, but no charges have been filed.

Students say the district needs to take action.

Tomas Bailey, a junior, said, "I feel like they're not doing anything at all. I feel like they are trying to ignore it and sweep it under the rug, and we're not going to allow that to happen."

Another student, Liz Bennett, also said, "Our administration has failed to protect the safety of girls and women and more people on this campus to protect a smaller group of boys."

Bennett also went on to say that other girls who have allegedly been harrassed and sexually or verbally abused have come forward to report to the administration.

The Rocklin Unified School District issued a response saying, "The Rocklin Unified School District is committed to providing a safe and welcoming educational environment every day for all students, families, and staff. While the school district cannot comment on personnel matters, student discipline matters, or open investigations, Rocklin Unified takes these allegations seriously. Some of the incidents have either been investigated or are currently being investigated."