Volunteers help veteran make repairs to his Rocklin home

ROCKLIN -- It was a day of service to help disabled veterans in the Rocklin community.

It was an army of Keller Williams agents in red, in honor of RED Day, which stands for renew, energize and donate. It's a community initiative designed to help veterans like Mike Neumann.

"I was a single dad for a long time, spent a lot of time doing that and then was in school for the past two years. So there was no money, no time. So things fell into disrepair and things needed much love here," Neumann said.

Volunteers built a deck and cleaned out his backyard before installing new landscaping and a walking path. Paul Boudier was leading the charge.

"Job title is bring the equipment and pick up a paintbrush," Boudier said.

Crews started a couple of weeks ago to make repairs to the Navy veteran's home.

"This house is like that. They were going to do this little thing and next thing you know you're three days into a two-hour project," Neumann said.

They're doing things like repairing drywall, replacing a tub and flooring and giving the exterior of the house a new look. It's a lesson in leading by example.

"People to take time out of their day, find out how important it is to have the comradery. To work together and be able to give back to the community," Boudier said.

They are painting a picture of what it means to give back to those veterans who have given so much.

"I can't put it into words, it's fantastic. Frankly, I'm overwhelmed. Ever since they said they would do this, it's amazingly humbling," Neumann said.