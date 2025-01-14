Voles, a small rodent, are wreaking havoc at Roseville parks

ROSEVILLE -- Rodents are wreaking havoc in Roseville parks, but Placer County officials have found a creative way to give nature a chance to fight back.

Josh Huntsinger says the vole population has gotten completely out of hand, specifically at Doyle Ranch Park.

"They're really small rodents and they kind of fill a niche between a gopher, typically an underground rodent and a mouse," Huntsinger said.

While it may seem like a nuisance, these animals are causing a lot of damage.

"Like all rodents, they have to chew on things to wear down their teeth, to keep their teeth from outgrowing them," Huntsinger said. "So they choose our irrigation lines."

In an effort to control the vole population, the county decided to take a natural approach by installing raptor perches, which provide a way for birds of prey to help keep the balance.

"They can sit up on that perch and watch the ground below them, and when they spot a rodent, they can hop off that perch and fly down and pounce on them," Huntsinger said.

Huntsinger explained that it's a way to avoid rodenticides while also helping the bird population thrive.

"It's called integrated pest management, where we're looking at a whole sweet of different ways to control pests," he said.

The approach aligns with the county's latest initiative to add dozens of new parks to Roseville as it continues to expand. The county is also embracing a more natural vibe by enhancing these green spaces with native plants that attract local pollinators.

Since they've installed these perches, the county said that they have seen local birds and hawks utilizing them.