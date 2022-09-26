Violent weekend unfolds in midtown Sacramento as police step up efforts to curb crime

Midtown shooting leaves many asking what's being done to keep residents safe

SACRAMENTO - Candles still burned Sunday night at the intersection of J and 28th streets in midtown where a deadly shooting took place Sunday morning around 1 a.m.

Police say an altercation inside Barwest off J Street spilled out into the streets and lead to a shooting. Dispatchers could be heard saying, "Let's make this a wide perimeter. I have people running towards the north as well."

Officers found a man near the intersection with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

"We're tired of the gun violence, quite honestly, in all parts of our city and not just downtown," said Sacramento Police Sgt. Zach Eaton.

One man died in midtown after he was shot following a fight in a bar.

Police have already stepped up efforts to curb the violence following April's mass shooting on K Street. Sixteen officers were in the area when the shooting happened.

"We understand the worry, but downtown is a generally safe area," said Sgt. Eaton.

Sacramento Police say the violence isn't random and they have increased minimum patrol staffing on Fridays and Saturdays downtown. They've also filled overtime positions and adjusted the hours of their bike officers to 5 pm to 3 am. They've also seized 113 illegal guns downtown so far this year.

"It does make you think. It's very sad, but we still want to be out here to support people," said Terrie Hinders, patron of Centro Cocina Mexicana.

Some continue supporting the local bar scene in hopes it doesn't have another crime scene.

"It's bad for everybody. If you're a business owner what can you do? There's really nothing you can do. You can hope that people are a little more responsible," said Abraham Ibarra.

Investigators say they have "significant" evidence from a police camera at the intersection from Sunday morning's shooting. Several witnesses also showed up at police headquarters to issue statements.

