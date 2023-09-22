Tip from mandated reporter at Sacramento-area school leads to arrest in child sexual abuse case

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Authorities say a mandated reporter from a local school led detectives to arrest a Sacramento-area man on suspicion of child sexual abuse.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, detectives were first alerted about the case in April. A mandated reporter from an undisclosed school in the county told detectives that a student had disclosed years-long sexual abuse at home.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Vincent Trillo. Any relation between Trillo and the student has not been disclosed.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for Trillo and he was taken into custody on Sept. 1.

Trillo is now facing 19 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 by force or fear, as well as 1 count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

He's being held at Sacramento County Jail on $3.9 million bail.