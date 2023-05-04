"They're the least paid attention to": Vigil held at the State Capitol for more than 5,000 missing or murdered indigenous people

Vigil held at the State Capitol for more than 5,000 missing or murdered indigenous people

SACRAMENTO -- Awareness of violence against indigenous women, that's the message behind a vigil held that was held Wednesday on the steps of the California State Capitol.

Hundreds of people gathered in solidarity for the more than 5,000 indigenous people who were murdered or are missing — a majority of them women or girls.

Experts believe the number may be even higher as many missing cases go unreported.

With the national commemoration of missing and murdered indigenous people just two days away, activists are making sure the voices of victims' families are heard.

"They're the least paid attention to. If we can amplify their voices, maybe we can bring them back home," Nikki Grant of the Oglala Sioux tribe said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the murder rate for women is ten times higher on Indian reservations.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs says the lack of resources for law enforcement on tribal lands makes it challenging for investigators to keep up and a majority of cases go cold.

"A lot of natives are looked down upon and they have negative narratives brought to them. and I think a lot of people still look at it that way," Grant said.

California ranks third in the country for the number of missing Indigenous women. The Round Valley Indian Tribes and the Yurok tribe have both declared a state of emergency following violence against tribe members.

Advocates at the vigil say the solution to the problem comes down to more help and funding.

"They need adequate resources and more collaborative efforts between state and tribal police and being able to have more opportunity for collaboration," said Holly Martinez, the executive director for the California Commission on Status of Women and Girls.

The latest effort to combat the trend is the Feather Alert. Similar to an Amber Alert, the Feather Alert specifically alerts the public and law enforcement about missing indigenous people. While the tool is helpful, activists believe a lot more needs to be done to keep people safe.