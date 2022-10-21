Viewers concerned with electrical wiring in kitchen Call Kurtis

EL DORADO COUNTY — When an El Dorado family wanted reassurance that their home builder had fixed some bad wiring in their kitchen, they called Kurtis Ming to investigate.

Lindsay McMain says their oven shorted out in late April, and when the electrician pulled the appliance out, they found melted wires and a scorched junction box. She sent along photos to CBS13 and said it's not the first time it's happened, which is why her family requested an outside electrician sign off on repairs before a new oven was put in.

"As a mom, it's frustrating," she said. "It's frustrating, and I will do anything to protect my family, and when it's fire, it's just not okay."

She reached out to us after she felt she wasn't getting anywhere with the builder, Lennar Homes.

After we contacted Lennar, they sent out a third-party electrician who confirmed that the problem was fixed.

Lennar has replaced the oven, but the McMains aren't happy with it and say that it doesn't match the rest of their kitchen's appliances aside from some design issues.