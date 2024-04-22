Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire on I-80 bridge into West Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Vehicle catches fire on I-80 bridge into West Sacramento 01:42

WEST SACRAMENTO – A vehicle caught fire on the Interstate 80 Bryte Bend Bridge into West Sacramento on Monday morning.

The fire was first reported just after 7:30 a.m. Exactly what led up to the fire is unclear, but it appears a multiple-vehicle accident was reported around the same time.

As seen from CBS13's tower camera, the vehicle was about halfway over the bridge on the westbound side when it caught fire. The vehicle was fully engulfed and thick black smoke emanated from the bridge for a time.

i80-reed-ave-fire-apr22.jpg
Scene of the fire. CBS13

Fire crews quickly pulled up to the scene and put the flames out.

It's unclear if there were any injuries reported.

Traffic was significantly impacted along westbound I-80 through the Natomas area into West Sacramento for the late morning commute. Two lanes were closed for several hours.

Caltrans announced a little before 10 a.m. that all lanes were back open. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 8:29 AM PDT

