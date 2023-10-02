Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Thieves hit Colusa High ag building and football field snack bar

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

COLUSA – Authorities are asking for help in finding the thieves who raided Colusa High School over the weekend.

Colusa police say the suspects pulled up in a dark-colored Ford F-150 late Friday night and started loaded up on items from the football field snack shack.

The suspects also stole items from the ag/barn area, police say.

One suspect could be seen in the video putting items into the back to the pickup. A woman was also spotted with him.

Posted by Colusa Police Department on Monday, October 2, 2023

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or their vehicle are urged to call police at (530) 458-7777.

Colusa is just under 50 miles north from Woodland. 

October 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

