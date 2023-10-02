VIDEO: Thieves hit Colusa High ag building and football field snack bar

COLUSA – Authorities are asking for help in finding the thieves who raided Colusa High School over the weekend.

Colusa police say the suspects pulled up in a dark-colored Ford F-150 late Friday night and started loaded up on items from the football field snack shack.

The suspects also stole items from the ag/barn area, police say.

One suspect could be seen in the video putting items into the back to the pickup. A woman was also spotted with him.

On 09/29/2023, Colusa High School reported a burglary to the police department. Items from the football field snack shack were taken along with items from the Ag/ barn area. A dark colored Ford F-150 was seen on video with a male adult loading items into the back of the truck. There was also a female adult with him. If anyone recognizes the truck or either suspect, please contact Officer Ram at 530-458-7777 or dram@colusapd.org. Posted by Colusa Police Department on Monday, October 2, 2023

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or their vehicle are urged to call police at (530) 458-7777.

Colusa is just under 50 miles north from Woodland.