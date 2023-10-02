VIDEO: Thieves hit Colusa High ag building and football field snack bar
COLUSA – Authorities are asking for help in finding the thieves who raided Colusa High School over the weekend.
Colusa police say the suspects pulled up in a dark-colored Ford F-150 late Friday night and started loaded up on items from the football field snack shack.
The suspects also stole items from the ag/barn area, police say.
One suspect could be seen in the video putting items into the back to the pickup. A woman was also spotted with him.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or their vehicle are urged to call police at (530) 458-7777.
Colusa is just under 50 miles north from Woodland.
