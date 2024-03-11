Video shows smash-and-grab thieves at Citrus Heights jeweler

CITRUS HEIGHTS — Authorities are searching for three suspects in a smash-and-grab robbery at a Citrus Heights jeweler.

It happened during the early afternoon Sunday at Sam's Jeweler at the Sunrise Mall.

The owner of the business released footage of the robbery from a security camera, which shows the suspects using hammers to break into cases. He opted not to speak on camera because he feared retaliation from the group of suspects.

A spokesperson for the Citrus Heights Police Department said the thieves broke into cases containing gold and diamonds. It was not yet clear exactly how much was stolen.

Of the three suspects seen in the video, only one's face is shown. The other two were wearing face coverings. All three suspects were men, police said.

All three suspects left the area in a blue sedan and headed north down Sunrise Boulevard, the spokesperson said.

The owner of Sam's said he's been targeted by thieves at multiple locations of his business and fears he won't be able to come back from this.

No one was injured during the robbery.