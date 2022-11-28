Watch CBS News
Video shows wrong-way driver on Hwy. 99 in Elverta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong direction on northbound Hwy. 99 in Sacramento, narrowly missing other vehicles. 

On Friday, the CHP said they received several reports of the driver going southbound in northbound lanes near Elverta Road. A CHP helicopter guided officers to the driver who they pulled over before any crashes occurred.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of several violations, including DUI. 

