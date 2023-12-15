Video shows Northern California deputies' close call with pressure cooker bomb

COLFAX — There was a close call with what deputies say was an improvised explosive device found on Robbers Ravine Road near Colfax this week.

Video released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office on Friday showed their bomb team burning the explosive device down. They said the device wasn't at an immediate risk of exploding, but if it had gone off, it could have seriously hurt someone.

What deputies found was a pressure cooker with wires coming out of it.

A homeowner on Robbers Ravine Road – just northeast of Colfax in the Cape Horn area of Placer County – called the sheriff's office after one of their contracted workers found the device on his property near the road.

That's when deputies shut down roads in the area and asked people in the homes nearby to shelter in place.

It's not clear who left it there or why. Deputies say there is currently no suspect.