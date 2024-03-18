Watch CBS News
Video shows group of thieves inside Roseville Motorsports

By Richard Ramos

Roseville Motorsports hit in early morning burglary
ROCKLIN — A group of thieves ransacked Roseville Motorsports in Rocklin early Monday morning.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. along Pacific Street.

The Rocklin Police Department said at least six suspects were involved and used a stolen Lexus from San Francisco, a U-Haul and a getaway car.

The business had around $100,000 worth of vehicle losses and property damage.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should contact Rocklin police.

