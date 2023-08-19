Video shows armed suspects boarding, robbing Stockton taco truck at gunpoint

STOCKTON – A Stockton food truck was boarded and robbed at gunpoint – and it was all caught on camera.

According to Stockton police, the incident happened on Aug. 16 at around 10 p.m.

Security footage showed one of the suspects pointing a gun at an employee's head before emptying the register and smashing two phones.

The suspect then rips off an employee's chain before taking off – but not without a warning.

"When [the suspects] got off, they told employees, 'We're going to be outside, and if you call the police or do something, we're going to shoot up the food truck,'" the truck's owner said in an interview with CBS13.

The food truck owner said five families rely on the business, so they have no other option but to keep working.

She fears they might come back and believes both suspects are young teens.