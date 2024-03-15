Video shows armed suspect act as spotter during car theft in Vacaville

VACAVILLE – A Vacaville resident had their car stolen right from their driveway – and the scary incident was all captured on video.

Vacaville police say, last week, a person reported that their vehicle was stolen.

Surveillance video captured the suspects as they got into the car. Notably, one of the suspects waits outside like a spotter. In the suspect's hand appears to be a gun.

No one was hurt in the incident, but police said the situation underlined how dangerous these suspects could be.

"As a reminder, exercise caution when checking on suspicious activity as it's clear these individuals were not working alone and were prepared for a potentially violent confrontation," police said in a statement.

Detectives were able to track the suspect's original vehicle to Salinas. Officers there then pulled over the suspects, with one of them being a 15-year-old who matched the description of the armed person seen on video. A fully loaded handgun was also found with the suspect.

Police say they have filed felony charges connected to the case.

The car that was stolen has also been tracked down and found unoccupied in Vallejo.