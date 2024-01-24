Video shows armed robbers targeting Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento gas station has been repeatedly targeted by armed robbers.

The Chevron on Broadway has been hit four times in the last month. New surveillance video shows those incidents.

In one instance, a suspect in a black hoodie walks into the store with a gun pointed at the employee. He rifles through the register and stuffs his pants with cash before taking off.

Then, another time, a person in a grey hoodie walks in with a gun drawn and does the same thing.

This pattern of crime and violence has the owner wondering what can be done.

"We were so scared. My employees are so scared. They want to leave the job. Who's going to run the store?" owner Syed Naqvi said.

Naqvi said the store has already invested in a security company, but the company just tells them to call 911. He says he's worried about how this will impact his business if customers are too scared to visit.