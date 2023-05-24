CHP releases video of state Senator Dave Min's DUI arrest in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday released video showing this month's DUI arrest of state Senator Dave Min in Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the senator from Orange County had a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit when he was arrested.

Officers say he was pulled over near the State Capitol on May 2. The newly released video shows Min driving through a red light without his headlights on. It also shows Min exiting his vehicle to take a sobriety test with an officer.

Sen. Min posted on social media, when he was released the next day, that his decision to drive was "irresponsible."

"I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions," the post continued. "To my family, constituents and supporters, I am so deeply sorry. I know I need to do better. I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and in Washington."

Last night I was cited for a misdemeanor for driving under the influence. My decision to drive last night was... Posted by Dave Min on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Min is currently campaigning for a Congressional seat in Orange County that is now represented by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who is campaigning to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein.