Video released, reward offered in Sacramento-area sideshow turned store looting

RIO LINDA -- Sacramento County deputies released surveillance video Friday showing nearly 50 looters rushing a Rio Linda 7-Eleven store. They made off with thousands of dollars and left behind a big mess.

Deputies say it happened last Sunday, October 8 immediately following a large sideshow at Rio Linda and Elkhorn Boulevards. Deputies hope the public can help them to track down the people seen in the footage.

"It mostly makes me angry. It's scary that it happened right here," one 7-Eleven customer told CBS13 Friday after seeing the video.

"It doesn't scare me, but it does make me pause," said another customer.

Most of the robbers are dressed in hoodies and masks. They all appear to be teenagers and young adults.

"Some of them are stealing, some are vandalizing, some are flat out doing everything," said Sgt. Amar Ghandi, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

While the department vows to find these looters and try to bring them to justice, they know they will really only get a slap on the wrist.

"We don't want to just hand them a ticket but that's what we are burdened with," Ghandi said.

Ghandi said California's Proposition 47, a voter-passed law that made theft under $950 a misdemeanor, is to blame. The proposition reduced penalties for "nonviolent" crimes like theft and shoplifting in an effort to reduce prison overcrowding. Ghandi believes this has given criminals the green light to steal, knowing they will face no real consequence.

"Everything has a ripple effect. Hopefully, it's not too late. We want voters to take action. That's how these changes come about," he said.

Customers at 7-Eleven were uneasy Friday that there would not be stiff punishment for the cash register chaos.

"That's like speeding. You get a ticket and you know they are going to do it again," one customer said.

"California has got to do something. We are going down the tubes," said customer John Noe.

Noe has lived in Rio Linda for decades. He was shocked and saddened to see the 7-Eleven video Friday.

"There has to be change," he said. "If there's no change, there will be no safe place for you or your kids."

The sheriff's office says some suspects have been identified, including several people from the Bay Area. So far, no one has been detained.

Detectives ask that anyone with information relevant to the investigation contact the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115. A cash reward of up to $1000 is being offered.

Witnesses can also contact Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357), 1-800-AA-CRIME, or **TIPS. Use the "P3 TIPS" app or online at www.sacvalleycrimestoppers.com.

Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).