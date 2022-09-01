Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Pair of catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CHP air unit in Roseville

By CBS13 Staff

CHP air unit helps catch catalytic converter thieves
CHP air unit helps catch catalytic converter thieves 00:50

ROSEVILLE – Two suspected catalytic converter thieves were arrested in Roseville with the help of a California Highway Patrol air unit.

CHP says the suspects were allegedly seen cutting through a chain link fence near Industrial Avenue and Freedom Way to get into a yard full of trucks.

The suspects then got under and started cutting out the catalytic converters of several vehicles.

Ground units quickly closed in on the suspects thanks to guidance from the air.

As seen in the video captured by the air unit, the suspects tried to run and hide. However, CHP knew exactly where the thieves were.

Both suspects were arrested without further incident.

The names of the suspects have not been released. 

First published on September 1, 2022 / 1:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

