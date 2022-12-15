VIDEO: Folsom officer chases retail theft suspects on horseback

FOLSOM – Mounted police officers in Folsom went after a trio who allegedly stole armfuls of clothing – and body camera video captured the whole thing.

The incident happened at the Folsom Premium Outlets last Friday. A trio of suspects were reportedly seen taking armfuls of clothing, Folsom police say.

As captured on video, an officer galloped over to the suspects while barking orders. Officers were able to arrest two of the three suspects that were wanted.

Folsom Police Department Mounted Unit Assists in Location and Arrest of Shoplifting Suspect Well, you don't see that every day! Last Friday afternoon (12/9/22), while out patrolling the Folsom Outlets, two members of the Folsom Police Department Mounted Unit discovered a trio who had allegedly stolen armfuls of clothing from one of the stores. The Mounted officers were able to chase the suspects and guide other police officers to their location. Through the course of their investigation, the officers on scene determined that the suspects had stolen from other stores and located over $10,000 worth of merchandise from at least two stores. As a result of the pursuit and investigation, Damon Hooker, 27, of Sacramento, and Rodney Moultrie, 22, of Folsom were arrested and booked into the Sacramento County jail on charges of Grand Theft, Organized Retail Theft and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime. Detectives are following leads to identify and locate the third suspect. Folsom Police Department's Mounted Unit regularly conducts holiday patrols in busy shopping centers to help deter theft. The Folsom Police Department could not have not have successfully responded to this crime without the help of numerous citizens who pointed where the suspects had run and without the help of STAR, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter, who spotted one of the suspects hiding in a nearby field.

Over $10,000 worth of merchandise that had been taken from at least two stores was located, Folsom police say.

Detectives are still working on locating a third suspect. The other two suspects have been booked into jail and are facing charges of grand theft, organized retail theft, and conspiracy.