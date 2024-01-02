Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Flames shoot from roof of North Sacramento home in early morning fire

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Crews say no injuries have been reported after an early morning fire in North Sacramento.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene just off of Rio Linda Boulevard early Tuesday and found flames shooting through the roof of the Nogales Street home.

Firefighters say the flames were mainly in the attic area of the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Investigators were still on scene through the morning to determine the cause of the fire. 

First published on January 2, 2024 / 6:42 AM PST

