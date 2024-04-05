Video shows flames on roof of south sacramento home

Raw video from Sacramento Fire shows flames through roof of Meadowview home

SACRAMENTO — Firefighters knocked down a house fire in the Meadowview area of south Sacramento on Friday.

Video from the Sacramento Fire Department shows flames coming from the attic while firefighters are on the roof and ground in front of the home on Danvers Way.

Firefighters had arrived to find heavy flames in the back of the home before it spread to the attic. The fire also knocked down power lines near the home, the department said.

CBS Sacramento spoke with the man who lived in the home. He said a neighbor was cutting their grass when they noticed flames behind his home.

The neighbor ran over and banged on the door to alert the man, who was able to get his daughter and dogs out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.