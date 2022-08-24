VIDEO: Firefighters work quickly to contain south Sacramento garage fire

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters worked quickly to stop a fire from spreading out of a south Sacramento home's garage Wednesday morning.

The scene was along the 2000 block of 67th Avenue.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames had damaged the garage and at least one vehicle in the driveway.

Crews were able to keep the flames contained to the garage area.

No injuries were reported.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.