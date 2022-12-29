VIDEO: Firefighters battle quick-moving garage fire in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – Firefighters made quick work against a fast-moving garage fire in Roseville early Thursday morning.

The scene was along the 800 block of Portside Circle in the Cresthaven neighborhood.

Roseville Fire crews found flames quickly engulfing a garage. Firefighters jumped into action and were able to stop the flames before much damage could be done to the rest of the home.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.

No injuries have been reported, Roseville Fire says.