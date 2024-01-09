Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Car catches fire in Sacramento business complex parking lot

By Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A car was nearly fully engulfed by flames at a Sacramento business complex parking lot early Tuesday morning.

The scene was along Venture Oaks Way, near Garden Highway and Interstate 5.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found a car fully involved. The flames were promptly put out.

With the car being parked at the far end of the complex, there were no structures close by. Further, firefighters were aided by winds being calm overnight.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what caused the car to catch fire is under investigation. 

First published on January 9, 2024 / 6:57 AM PST

