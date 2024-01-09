VIDEO: Car catches fire in Sacramento business complex parking lot

SACRAMENTO – A car was nearly fully engulfed by flames at a Sacramento business complex parking lot early Tuesday morning.

The scene was along Venture Oaks Way, near Garden Highway and Interstate 5.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found a car fully involved. The flames were promptly put out.

Fully involved Car fire on Venture Oaks Way in Sacramento. This is in an open parking lot with business nearby. @SacFirePIO crews on scene. @GoodDaySac @GoodDayTraffic @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/1IQqcnGhzz — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 9, 2024

With the car being parked at the far end of the complex, there were no structures close by. Further, firefighters were aided by winds being calm overnight.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what caused the car to catch fire is under investigation.