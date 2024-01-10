VIDEO: Boat catches fire and floats down Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO – A boat caught fire and floated down the Sacramento River for some time before firefighters could dose the flames, authorities say.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, late Wednesday morning, the boat appears to have come loose from the shore and was floating down the river until it stopped at a dock near the 1800 block of Garden Highway.

Boat Fire: 1800 block of Garden Hwy. Crews arrived to a well involved boat fire in the Sacramento River. The boat came loose from the shore and was floating down river before stopping at a dock while still on fire. No injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/tpTpaQDbhH — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) January 10, 2024

It was there that firefighters were able to water tender boat to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Exactly how the boat caught fire is under investigation.