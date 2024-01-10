VIDEO: Boat catches fire and floats down Sacramento River
SACRAMENTO – A boat caught fire and floated down the Sacramento River for some time before firefighters could dose the flames, authorities say.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, late Wednesday morning, the boat appears to have come loose from the shore and was floating down the river until it stopped at a dock near the 1800 block of Garden Highway.
It was there that firefighters were able to water tender boat to put out the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Exactly how the boat caught fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.